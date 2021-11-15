Reese’s Reveals Massive Peanut Butter Cup Pie

Reese’s is introducing its biggest peanut butter cup yet, just in time for the holidays. Monday, the chocolatier announced it’s selling a brand-new nine-inch peanut butter cup under the name Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie. While it has the name of a pie, no crust is to be found on this one—instead, it’s simply a really, really big peanut butter cup.

The best part of it all? It includes 3.4 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate.

The downside is that it’s not a wide release. In fact, it’s an incredibly limited release with only 3,000 Reese’s Thanksgiving Pies being made for purchase. MSRP for the “pies” is $44.95 and they can only be purchased straight through the Hershey website here.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Reese’s senior brand manager Bo Jones said in a press release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

This is the second product innovation Reese’s has released this month. Earlier in the November, the company unveiled a new “Super King” size of its regular product, which measures in over a foot long.

“We’re always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they love – which happens to be more Reese’s,” Reese’s brand manager Allen Dark said in a press release at the time. “Reese’s Super King size is our largest, most shareable package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups yet. Now you don’t need to worry about sneaking your Reese’s cups when your friends are around.”