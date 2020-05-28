Regal Cinemas Teases Reopening Plans Coming Soon

✖

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many places have been shut down for the last couple of months. Recently, news has started to trickle in of reopenings, for example, Disney World plans to reopen its doors on July 11th. One big question has been the fate of movie theaters. While some theaters in the United States have reopened for business, many big chains have remained closed, including Regal Cinemas. In a brief statement posted to the theater chain's Twitter account Tuesday night, Regal revealed it has no immediate plans to reopen its 564 locations. However, an Instagram post that went up last night hints that they might be changing their minds.

“Coming Soon,” they teased with artwork by @sabian_orazi, who is a student filmmaker. The art is a Back to the Future poster homage that reads “Back to the Movies.” You can check it out in the post below:

While this could be a hint at a reopening, there's also a good chance they were just appreciating the art, especially since it references Regal. Here's the statement that the chain released on Twitter just two days ago: "At this time, we have not made a decision when to reopen. We continue to work with authorities and studios in order to host our audiences and show them the big blockbusters in a safe environment. As soon as we have an opening date, we will share."

Recently, Regal and AMC Theatres both made headlines when they revealed they'd be boycotting Universal for suggesting their moves would be released on-demand at the same time as theatrical releases. However, Regal soon clarified their statements, saying they won't be boycotting any studios. The theater chain will instead continue with the rules it has always had in place, only showing movies that abide by the theatrical window. If a film is getting released on a streaming service or VOD platform took soon after its theatrical debut, that film won't be shown at Regal. This is nothing new.

Would you go to the movies if theaters reopened soon? Tell us in the comments!

For now, AMC and Cinemark, amongst others, continue to keep their locations closed. Currently, some movies are still scheduled to be released in July, but there's a very good chance they will get pushed back.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.