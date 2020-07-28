Regal Reopening Theatres Beginning August 21st

✖

Regal Cinemas is planning to reopen its theatres within a month. Monday afternoon, the exhibitor unveiled plans to open whatever locations they can in an attempt to salvage whatever's left of the summer blockbuster season. Cineworld, the parent company behind the theatre chain, confirmed in a statement United States-based locations will reopen on Friday, August 21st.

"Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year's upcoming releases," Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in the press release. "With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed."

Regal operates 7,128 screens in 539 locations across 42 states. The chain also explains in its statement that it will "continue to monitor the situation closely and follow any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials."

Regal had initially planned its reopening on July 10th, though the company's website was updated to reflect the opening had been delayed as a new date was determined.

"Regal announces plans for the reopening of theatres starting Friday, July 10," the company previously announced. "Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC and other public health organizations. The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return."

As a part of the reopening plans, Regal has unveiled new safety and health procedures to help combat the further spread of the coronavirus. All employees will undergo daily temperature checks and will be required to wear masks while working. Movie-goers will also be required to wear masks inside the theater lobby, hallways, and restrooms, but are able to take the masks off in the auditoriums while eating and drinking.

The company is also limiting auditorium sizes to 50-percent capacity wherever applicable and parties will be required to space themselves out by two seats from other groups within the auditorium.

Cover photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.