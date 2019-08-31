Restaurants Open on Labor Day

It’s Labor Day weekend this weekend, the traditional last holiday weekend of summer in which many people all across the United States enjoy a Monday off by enjoying the warm summer weather before fall arrives with its cooler temperatures. For many that enjoyment means cookouts and food-related gatherings, but what if you’re not in a cookout mood? What if you’ve been tasked with bringing something to the picnic but cooking isn’t your thing? What if you just want to go get a fast food taco because why not?

Fortunately, many restaurants and food-related establishments remain open for Labor Day, especially fast food locations. That’s right, if you need your Taco Bell fix or you’re in need of a delicious chicken sandwich (just not from Popeye’s since they’re sadly sold out), you’ll be able to satisfy that craving pretty easily. In fact, we want to make it even easier for you so we’ve put together a list of some of the major fast food chains that will be open on Labor Day. You might want to double check your local restaurant’s hours before heading out as the holiday may impact hours of operation, but these are some of the places you’ll be able to hit up over the holiday.

Starbucks

That’s right, we’re starting with coffee. Starbucks locations will be open for all your Pumpkin Spice Latte and new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew needs. Most stores in the popular coffee chain will be open for the holiday, but you definitely want to check your local store before going for your caffeine fix. Store hours vary by location and some stores do adjust their individual hours based on business.

Dunkin’

It isn’t just America that runs on Dunkin’, Labor Day does, too. Dunkin’ will be open on Labor Day so you can close out summer by checking out their fall menu which includes a Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte as well as Apple Cider Donuts and more.

Chick-Fil-A

The chicken sandwich wars rage on and if you’re still trying to decide who has the best one you can continue your research at Chick-Fil-A on Labor Day. The restaurant, which is famously closed on Sundays, will in fact be open on Labor Day Monday for your chicken needs.

Popeyes

They may be sold out of chicken sandwiches. Someone may be suing the Miami-based chain, in part, because they are sold out of those chicken sandwiches. None of that is going to stop Popeyes from being open and available for your chicken needs on Labor Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings just announced their contender in the chicken sandwich wars and yes, you will be able to try it out over Labor Day! The restaurant is open, letting fans try out their new Southern Chicken Sandwich and their Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Both sandwiches use the same Beer-Battered Chicken base, but interpret things a bit differently with the Southern version topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, aioli, Napa slaw and house pickles on a challah bun while the Nashville version switches things up by tossing the chicken in Nashville hot sauce, trading out the aioli for Ranch, and kicks things up a notch with Fresno chiles on top.

Wendy’s

If you find yourself in need of Spicy Chicken Nuggets on Labor Day, you’re in luck. Wendy’s will be open. After all, who needs a chicken sandwich when you can have nuggets?

Boston Market

Trying to earn enough points to bring that one-ton bowl of mac and cheese home? You’ll be able to work your way to the ultimate prize on Labor Day. Boston Market will be open on the holiday so you can keep on racking up those points.

Arby’s

Forget side dishes and chicken sandwiches (though Arby’s does have them). If you’re looking for all the meat this Labor Day holiday, Arby’s has you covered. The home of roast beef and curly fries and more will be open for you.

Burger King

Been wanting to get in on the plant-based fast food trend, but haven’t had time? Burger King has you covered! The chain will be open on Labor Day so you can check out that Impossible WHOPPER for the holiday. If you’re looking for plant-based chicken though, unfortunately you’d be out of luck there. It was KFC that was testing their plant-based chicken offering — and it sold out in record time.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open on Labor Day and if you’re a fan of some of their current menu items that might be a good thing. The chain recently announced that they will be removing several menu items — including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco — on September 12th. The chain is also reordering its combo menu at that time as well.

McDonald’s

Tried and true, the Golden Arches will be open for business on Labor Day so if you need a Bic Mac or a Quarter Pounder or maybe even a Snickerdoodle McFlurry, they’ll have you covered.

Is your favorite fast food place open on Labor Day? Let us know in the comments below.