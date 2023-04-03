Rice Krispies Treats Now Come in Candy Bar Form

Rice Krispies Treats are one of those truly iconic snacks and now, they're getting the candy bar treatment. Frankford Candy has teamed up with Kellogg's for the all-new king size Kellogg's Rice Krispies Candy Bars, which will be headed to the candy aisle in two flavors this spring. According to Frankford, both Rice Krispies Marshmallow Flavored Candy Bar and the Rice Krispies Strawberry Flavored Candy Bar will be rolling out this month.

"Consumers are seeking products that enhance their sensory experiences through a combination of taste, texture and sound," Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy said in a statement. "As a beloved and versatile cereal known for its Snap, Crackle and Pop®, we think consumers will find the combination of crunchy Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® cereal and creamy candy hard to resist."

The new Kellogg's Rice Krispies Candy Bars are the first Kellogg's year-round licensed product for Frankford Candy. The two brands previously collaborated on the Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Rabbit and Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Eggs last year. The Marshmallow flavored candy bar combines Rice Krispies cereal with creamy marshmallow candy in what's described as a "sweet nod" to the iconic Rice Krispies Treats while the Strawberry flavored candy bar pairs Rice Krispies with strawberry flavors in a creamy white candy.

This isn't the first time Frankford Candy has turned an iconic cereal into a candy bar. The brand has previously launched a Pebbles cereal candy bar lineup, including a Fruity Pebbles Candy bar with a cereal milk flavor and a milk chocolate Cocoa Pebbles Candy bar with a robust cocoa flavor. That line has been expanded to include a Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy bar and a Cocoa Pebbles Cinnamon Candy bar as well with all four varieties available on the Frankford Candy website.

The single-serve 2.75-ounce bars will be available at Walmart, Five Below, and Big Lots nationwide with a suggested retail price of $2.49. They are also set to be available online at both FrankfordCandy.com and Amazon. As was noted above, they are set to roll out this month.

