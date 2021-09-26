Frankford Candy Launches Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy Bar

The milestone 50th anniversary of Post’s iconic Pebbles cereal continues and it’s been quite a celebration thus far. The beloved breakfast staple has been transformed into Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers from International Delight, Birthday Cake Pebbles cereal, Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles Crisps snacks, bite-size candies, a makeup collaboration with Revolution Beauty, and even a beanie collection with Love Your Melon. Now, the celebration is getting even sweeter. Frankford Candy is launching the new Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy Bar.



The new candy bar rolls out nationwide this month, joining Frankford’s existing Pebbles cereal candy bar lineup that includes a Fruity Pebbles Candy bar with a cereal milk flavor and milk chocolate Cocoa Pebbles Candy bar with a robust cocoa flavor. The new Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy bar features real Fruity Pebbles cereal pieces in a classic vanilla birthday cake and frosting flavor. The king-size candy bar will be available both in a single-serve 2.75 ounce and an 18-count multi-pack available at Walmart and online at FrankfordCandy.com.



“At Frankford Candy, we are committed to making fans smile by creating fun and memorable experiences through our products,” Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy said in a statement. “The PEBBLES™ brand shares a similar philosophy, which is why our partnership makes perfect sense. We think fans will love this latest addition to our lineup of PEBBLES™ cereal candy products. With the brand celebrating its 50th birthday this year, our new Fruity PEBBLES™ Birthday Cake Candy Bar gives fans another way to celebrate this delicious milestone.”



“The PEBBLES™ cereal brand has been a colorful and flavorful source of inspiration for kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years,” Leah Broeders, head of licensing at Post Consumer Brands said. “Frankford Candy is a trusted partner, and it’s been fun to collaborate with them to take the PEBBLES™ cereal brand beyond the cereal bowl and to keep our 50th birthday celebration going with this new birthday cake-inspired candy bar.”



Pebbles cereal was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone’s daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.



