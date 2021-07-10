Ritz Reveals Why Their Crackers Have Scalloped Edges

✖

If you've ever had a Ritz cracker, you know they have a fairly distinctive appearance. The round cracker has seven little holes in the center area of the cracker along with a scalloped edge. Most consumers likely just dismissed that scalloped edge as being decorative and just part of the process of making Ritz crackers, but it turns out there is an actual functional purpose for the markings. Over on TikTok, the cracker's official account has revealed in a short video what the scalloped edge is really for — and it's for more than just pretty purposes.

In the TikTok video, which at the time of this article's writing has over 2.5 million views, the video explains that the real purpose of the scalloped cracker edge is to be a tool to cut slices of cheese.

"What people think the edges on RITZ Crackers are for: Wow, so pretty, aesthetic, beautiful scallops," the video is captioned before the video then shows a demonstration of someone using the edge of the cracker to roll over a slice of cheese and cut it into size, no knife required. You can check out this game-changing and mind-blowing revelation for yourself below.

It's a pretty cool hack of sorts, though how effective it would be on a thicker slice of cheese is up for debate -- the slice in the video is fairly thin. And not everyone was completely buying the explanation, either. Comments on the video offered up some skepticism that this was just something Ritz made up, though the brand had plenty of witty comebacks for those who doubted the authenticity or even the function of the cracker as a cheese slicer.

"Or just grab the cheese with 2 hands and tear a slice," one commenter suggested, to which Ritz replied, "That works too."

One of the most recognizable snack crackers, Ritz was first introduced by Nabisco in 1934, though the cracker originally got its start as the Jaxon, a cracker invented by the Jackson Cracker Company in the early 1900s (Nabisco bought the company in 1919). Over the decades, Ritz has become a popular snack cracker and comes in a variety of options, including the Original Ritz, as well as flavored versions such as Roasted Vegetable, Bacon, Garlic Butter, and more.

