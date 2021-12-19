Riverdale Panel Announced For PaleyFest In-Person Return

After two virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic, PaleyFest is set to return in-person in Los Angeles in April 2022 and the event will include a panel for The CW’s Riverdale. Last week, the Paley Center for Media announced that the 39th annual PaleyFest LA will take place April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In addition to the Riverdale panel, panels for NBC’s This is Us and AMC’s Better Call Saul were also announced. The full schedule and lineup will be announced on January 18th.

“We are thrilled to return in person, once again, to celebrate television’s best and brightest at the Dolby Theatre,” President and CEO of the Paley Center Maureen Reidy said (via Deadline). “PaleyFest LA provides devoted fans and Paley Members with unparalleled access to leading talent and creative minds from today’s top TV shows for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Back in March of 2020, PaleyFest was postponed due to concerns about the then-emerging pandemic and ended up going virtual that year and again in 2021, as did many other in-person conventions and festivals. Such events have started to return to in-person gatherings in recent months, including ReedPop’s C2E2 which took place in Chicago last weekend.

As for Riverdale, the fan-favorite series aired its 100th episode last week on Wednesday, concluding it’s surreal “Rivervale” arc and setting the stage for what’s next for the series when it begins its sixth season in earnest after a midseason break. The series is currently set to return with new episodes on Sunday, March 6th — a new night for the series — and star Vanessa Morgan has previously teased that the events of “Rivervale” will have a lasting impact.

“There’s going to be a lot of crazy, cool stuff for Toni’s storyline in Season 6. We have other dimensions,” Toni Topaz actress Vanessa Morgan recently told Us Weekly. “It’s going to be very, very cool [and] unlike any other season. I love, like, the witchy magic aspect of it all.”

“If you believe [in other dimensions] then there’s alternate realities all going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time,” Morgan continued. “I believe in that, and I feel like we’re kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it’ll all come together, and you’ll really realize how it all relates.”

PaleyFest LA is set to take place April 2-10, 2022.