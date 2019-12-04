Robert Downey Jr. Donates To Toys For Tots In New Dolittle Promo

Universal Pictures is promoting their new film Dolittle in an unexpected, but festive and generous way. The studio has announced a partnership with Amazon, giving customers for the online retailer a chance to use their voice to donate a toy to a child in need via Alexa and Toys for Tots. As outlined in the video below featuring star Robert Downey Jr. and his animal co-stars, Amazon customers can simply say, “Alexa, donate to Toys for Tots,” and Alexa will present a reasonably priced item appropriate for kids across a broad range of ages from the Toys for Tots Charity List. Check out the video below and test out the donation yourself on your Alexa.

Do more with Dolittle. Give a gift by asking “Alexa, donate to Toys for Tots.” #Dolittle #AskAlexa pic.twitter.com/Zrw7giEYHn — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 3, 2019

After confirming the order for Toys for Tots (available throughout the holiday season until December 31) customers donating through Alexa will receive a special thank-you message from Craig Robinson, Robert Downey Jr.’s co-star in the film who provides the voice for Kevin, a squirrel. Amazon will also match any donations made by customers through the rest of the year, while also providing tracking and delivery information for them.

Dolittle is set to hit theaters just after this promotion has ended, opening on January 17, 2020.

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”