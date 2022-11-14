Robert Downey Jr's Documentary on His Father Trailer Released by Netflix

The world knows Robert Downey Jr. as Marvel's Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes, and so many other wonderful characters he's played over the years – but what about the man whose name he carries? Robert Downey Jr. has crafted a documentary about his father, Robert Downey Sr. which is aptly titled "Sr." and will stream on Netflix starting on December 2nd. As you can see in the first trailer for Sr. below, the documentary will help educate the world all over again regarding the work of Robert Downey Sr. as a director (The Twilight Zone, as well as the bond between father and son, as the former inevitably ages.

Seeing the trailer, it's clear how open and candid Robert Downey Jr. is being with this particular project; in one of the more tense moments of the trailer, Downey Jr. broaches the subject of how being a showbiz kid may or may not have been a contributing factor in the more turbulent years of his life, struggling with addiction and troubles with the law. Downey Sr. proves to be every bit a blueprint for his son's character and wit, as he pivots from the uncomfortable topic by joking it's a subject he 'would surely love to miss.' That said, the film looks like it will definitely see father and son confront some deeper issues – even as the son (RDJ) has to grapple with now being in his father's place, raising kids of his own.

Here's the synopsis for Sr., released by Netflix:

Like Father. Like Son. Like No Other. "Sr." is a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life and career of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that quickly devolves into a meditation on art, mortality, and healing generational dysfunction. Directed by Chris Smith (American Movie, Fyre)

Second-generation Hollywood kids of Robert Downey Jr.'s generation (or near proximity) are finding themselves in the grim position of having to say goodbey to parents who are both icons in their own rights, and the parental figures these now-famous people were molded by. At the time that Robert Downey Jr. is dropping this trailer for Sr., Jennifer Aniston just announced that her father, veteran soap opera actor John Aniston died. Not to hit any MILD-SPOILERS, but Robert Downey Sr. passed away in July of 2021, so this documentary isn't just a portrait, it's a eulogy and tribute.

Sr. will stream on Netflix starting on December 2nd.