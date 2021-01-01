Robert Downey Jr. Jumps Into 2021, Remembers Eddie Van Halen

✖

As part of a surprising celebration of the end of 2020, Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey, Jr. took to social media with a video of himself dancing to Van Halen's "Jump." And by dancing, we mean jumping in a muddy puddle while wearing an all-white outfit. It's messy and a ton of fun, and he shared a caption paying tribute to Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in October. The background of the image features a number of people looking on, who seem just as entertained by Downey as you'd expect.

Given how catastrophic 2020 was, plenty of people are glad to see it go, and there's a good deal of hope on social media today that the next 12 months will be a little less cruel. For many music fans, the loss of Eddie Van Halen was among the year's lowlights.

You can see the video below.

Who else is ready to jump on in to 2021? Here's to the new year... #happynewyear￼ #2021 #RIP @eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/2UDSc5DTyo — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) January 1, 2021

Yesterday, Wolfgang Van Halen shared a "f--k 2020" farewell, which also paid tribute to his late father, in whose band Wolf had been playing for years.

Van Halen finally passed away this year after a years-long battle with cancer.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," Wolf's mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli, wrote that week. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments with lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

With the death of Tony Stark, it's unlikely that Downey will be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, Downey will be back soon in the third Sherlock Holmes film from director Guy Ritchie.