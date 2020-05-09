Roy Horn of Magic Duo Siegfried & Roy Dies From Coronavirus at Age 75

Roy Horn, one half of the magic duo Siegfried & Roy, has passed away from complications due to the coronavirus in a hospital in Las Vegas. Horn was 75-years-old. Born October 3, 1944 in Germany, the pair would go on to become one of the most popular magic acts in the world, selling out shows in Las Vegas from the 1980s onward. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," said Siegfried in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimate took Roy's life."

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

(Cover Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)