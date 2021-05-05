Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Warns Against The Dangers Of Drinking And Texting

Ryan Reynolds has finally blended his pitches for Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile in a single video, with a minute-long PSA telling people “never Aviation and Mint.” In other words, now that the world is opening back up again and people are going to be back on the dating scene, he’s telling his most valued customers — the ones who use both of his products — that they should never drink and text, lest they regret the outcome. Reynolds, who walks through the literal clouds in the ad, surrounded by the digital noise of text messages gone wrong, provides a pretty compelling case, if we’re being honest.

Reynolds, star of the Deadpool franchise and the kind of actor whose magnetic personality and easy humor meant his public persona remained popular even when he had a career slump, has carved out a niche for himself making absurd, smart, and relatable ad campaigns. It helps that the only companies he does the ads for, are ones he personally owns or is substantially invested in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the latest video below.

Last month, Reynolds announced that after being part of a successful fan campaign to put LeVar Burton on Jeopardy!, the actor would be campaigning for Burton to take part in “literally everything,” beginning with an ad for Aviation Gin.

“Everybody’s been saying how great LeVar Burton is,” Reynolds says at the start of the ad. “So I decided to have him step in for me as spokesperson for Aviation Gin.”

Burton then appears on screen outside by a pool, delivering his ad read: “The smooth refreshing taste of Aviation American gin for an out of this world gin and tonic.”

Reynolds adds, “Now that man is a god damn national treasure, and he’s probably too good for this.”

He did something similar with Mint, hiring Canadian national treasure Rick Moranis to do an ad read for the wireless company a while back, with the entire joke being “hey, guys! We got Rick Moranis!” and Moranis seeming nonplussed and a little baffled.

In the case of Moranis, the actor has been largely retired for about 20 years, and recently announced that he would return to the role of Wayne Szalinski, the scientist he played in a trio of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movies between 1989 and 1997. He will return to Disney+ soon with Shrunk, a new movie that teams him with Josh Gad.