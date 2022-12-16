Ryan Reynolds Calls Social Media A Dumpster Fire In New MNTN Ad

Ryan Reynolds is taking on social media in a new... social media post. Reynolds tweeted out a new ad for his MNTN advertising venture, and it used the image of a literal dumpster fire to poke fun at the current state of social media. The ad brings Ryan Reynolds' signature humor to the forefront, while also clearly pushing MNTN as a viable alternative to social media as an advertising platform. As always, Ryan Reynolds is both businessman (CCO of MNTN) and a one-man advertising campaign.

In the new MNTN ad, Ryan Reynolds provides the following narration about the dumpster fire that is social media:

"This is social media [dumpster fire rages]. It's always been a dumpster fire, but lately, for brands it's been extra dumpstery. How do I know so much about the subject? I'm Ryan Reynolds. I spend a lot of time on social media. Which is why I recommend you advertise on Mountain Performance TV. You get all the benefits of digital: selecting your audience, budget, and seeing real-time performance, combined with the safety and comfort of TV.

...Twitter's hot today [warms himself by dumpster fire]."

It's a pretty prime-time opportunity for Ryan Reynolds and MNTN to take a swing at social media platforms as lanes of advertising. Taking Twitter as the primary example: since Elon Musk took over the platform, Twitter has been under intensive scrutiny by advertisers and brands. The fiasco with Twitter's verification mark system quickly led to official brands being trolled by users who purchased a blue checkmark and used them to imitate official brands, posting all kinds of inappropriate content. Between that professional nightmare, and the growing concerns about who is managing social media platforms – and how – companies have been increasingly skeptical about the long-term viability of social media as THE viable advertising strategy.

That all said, MNTN is definitely doing something with its company strategy that is still too esoteric for the average consumer to understand. Here's the explanation from their website: