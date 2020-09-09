The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Return of Rick Moranis

He's baaaaack! The Internet was treated to a true delight today when Rick Moranis popped up in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds. Moranis is known for an array of classics such as Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but he has not starred in a film since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! came out in 1997. At the beginning of the year, it was announced that Moranis would be making his triumphant return to acting in Disney+'s Shrunk, another installment to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. However, Moranis' fans got to glimpse the actor sooner than expected! After the commercial dropped today, the Internet started freaking out about the actor's return to the spotlight.

Between thanking Reynolds for bringing Moranis back, reminiscing about some of Moranis' best roles, and joking that Moranis has the power to save 2020 - there is a lot of love for the star on social media today. Rick Moranis is currently one of the top trending topics on Twitter, so we gathered some of the best tweets celebrating his return. You can check them out below...