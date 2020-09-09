The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Return of Rick Moranis
He's baaaaack! The Internet was treated to a true delight today when Rick Moranis popped up in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds. Moranis is known for an array of classics such as Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but he has not starred in a film since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! came out in 1997. At the beginning of the year, it was announced that Moranis would be making his triumphant return to acting in Disney+'s Shrunk, another installment to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. However, Moranis' fans got to glimpse the actor sooner than expected! After the commercial dropped today, the Internet started freaking out about the actor's return to the spotlight.
Between thanking Reynolds for bringing Moranis back, reminiscing about some of Moranis' best roles, and joking that Moranis has the power to save 2020 - there is a lot of love for the star on social media today. Rick Moranis is currently one of the top trending topics on Twitter, so we gathered some of the best tweets celebrating his return. You can check them out below...
Thank You, Ryan
prevnext
Fine, I will retweet this ad but only because of the sheer joy of seeing Rick Moranis in something again, RYAN REYNOLDS. You win! (But also thank you for this gift.) https://t.co/PM5V8Ug5Os— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) September 9, 2020
Our Savior
prevnext
Rick Moranis came out of hiding to save 2020 pic.twitter.com/cRqPufMFiW— Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 9, 2020
Please Let This Continue
prevnext
I hope @VancityReynolds has begun a trend of paying Rick Moranis good money just to show up and be Rick Moranis in things. For no reason other than the reason of Rick Moranis. Because Rick Moranis. #rickmoranis— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) September 9, 2020
Dream Team
prevnext
Rick Moranis and Ryan Reynolds is the duo we never knew we needed. pic.twitter.com/6rnZDg7eQt— Who Is It This Time (@WhoIsItThisTime) September 9, 2020
Childhood Staple
prevnext
I didn’t watch a movie where Rick Moranis wasn’t the star until I was 14 pic.twitter.com/Vb5sM4aOzi— T$E CHUN (@thetzechun) September 9, 2020
Can't Look Away
prevnext
Sorta stunning to see Rick Moranis back in front of a camera. https://t.co/DQN5nmjZ7r— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 9, 2020
A Sign
prevnext
Rick Moranis appearing in a random commerical, however silly it may seem, feels like a damn good omen for the rest of the year. I don't make the rules. https://t.co/9M6XcUrIYQ— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 9, 2020
"Big Rick Energy"
prevnext
who knew that ryan reynolds had the power to bring rick moranis out of hiding? i for one had not foreseen that big rick energy— rachel syme (@rachsyme) September 9, 2020
Sweet Relief
prevnext
Thank you, Ryan Reynolds, for providing us with a wellness-check on Rick Moranis in these dark times. https://t.co/YKwq1BSVji— Cassandra (@Jenny_Trout) September 9, 2020
Throwback
prevnext
Rick Moranis has brought a much needed smile to the miserable face of 2020. So get ready to grin like an idiot at John Candy, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty and Rick Moranis as the 5 Neat Guys. If you like this check out their hit, 'Put a Little Extra Relish on my Hotdog' pic.twitter.com/OYs2J0paig— The Sting (@TheSting17) September 9, 2020
That's Love
prevnext
get you a man who looks at you the way that Ryan Reynolds looks at Rick Moranis pic.twitter.com/iBQjd3RXhC— Luke (@qLxke_) September 9, 2020
"A Blessing"
prev
I will support Rick Moranis in everything he does until the end of time. The man is far too good for us, and yet he came back anyway. A blessing. https://t.co/wlKuC3qkh7— Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) September 9, 2020