San Diego Comic-Con Fans Conflicted Over 2020 Convention Cancellation

Back in early March when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in various major events being delayed or cancelled entirely, fans held out hope that things would subside sooner rather than later and that a number of highly anticipated events would continue as planned, though Comic-Con International has finally made the decision to cancel this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in the interests of public safety. One of the first major events to be cancelled was the South by Southwest festival in Austin, given that it drew more than 100,000 international attendees and was slated for mid-March, yet with three months to go until the scheduled start of this year’s SDCC, the event organizers would rather make the difficult decision to skip this year’s festivities than wait any longer to see what the status of the pandemic would be this summer.

“For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret, that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020,” Comic-Con said in a statement. “The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021. Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many fans are disappointed by this news, most expected attendees understand the gravity of the situation and the difficulty of the decision. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the news.

Thank God

thank god sdcc is cancelled cause I s2g walking around with a bunch of sweaty nerds breathing down your neck during a pandemic…instant death — bardz 🤠💕 (@eldritchcowboys) April 17, 2020

Alright With It

SDCC canceled but they’re transferring our badged for 2021. Im alright with it. — isis 🌸 // fan (@MonarchMish) April 17, 2020

Safety First

SDCC has been cancelled which means I am waiting on hearing from other cons and this makes me sad, but safety first for all of us. — Lauren (@pinklemonade73) April 17, 2020

Right Thing to Do

So sdcc 2020 has been cancelled. Completely the right thing to do, but still gutted. It was going to be awesome. BUT it means that I will be prolonging my birthday for another 365 days due to the fact I won’t get to party it up. Seems only fair really. — Miss Douglas (@missdouglasmus) April 17, 2020

WEIRD

Cancelling SDCC was the right thing to do, but the possibility of not going to San Diego for the first time in over a decade is just so WEIRD. — Clarissa (@clarissa373) April 17, 2020

So Hurt

SDCC has been cancelled. I’m so hurt, it would’ve been my first time going 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ahhhhhh 💔💔💔 — julie (@jul_sae) April 17, 2020

Longest Summer Ever

no e3 no sdcc no nothing this is gonna be the longest summer ever pic.twitter.com/AYlB79k7gi — recas (@sllverhand) April 17, 2020

Knew It Was Coming

Well guys , it was something we all knew was going to happen. SDCC 2020 is officially cancelled . — Bruce_Comicstan:) (@scopevandyne) April 17, 2020

Bad News, Good News

Just found out that SDCC is canceled, but I get $500+ back pic.twitter.com/g22RgfQbF0 — allanallanallan, mmlis (@allanallanallan) April 17, 2020

Always Next Year