San Diego Comic-Con Announces In-Person Convention for November 2021

This afternoon brought the not-too-surprising news that an in-person San Diego Comic-Con for this summer has been cancelled and that things will return to the online only Comic-Con@Home event in July, with only the days of content rather than five. To that end though, Comic-Con International announced that they’re not abandoning hope for in-person events for 2021 completely as they revealed an in-person convention will take place in San Diego this November. No official dates for the event where revealed during the announcement but they did note anyone that bought a badge for the summer 2021 event and who wants to use it for the November one will be able to.

“While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are,” the official statement reads. “As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative. For this reason, we are happy to announce that San Diego Comic Convention is planning to present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November. At this time, we are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost, and related information, and those details will be forthcoming. Please continue to visit our website, comic-con.org, for official updated information as it becomes available.”

Those that had already purchased a show badge for the 2021 show will also be able to have theirs transferred to the 2022 event if they wish to instead of the November event. Dates for the 2022 event were not confirmed either. The full statement from SDCC concludes:

“The past several months have taken a great toll on both families and friends, and we hope this effort is a small move toward a return to gathering as a community to not only celebrate popular art, but also friendship, education, and the enduring spirit of the fandom that is so much a part of Comic-Con. We thank you all for your continued and unwavering support during these most challenging times. We look forward to seeing you in November!”

