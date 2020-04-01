San Diego Comic-Con: Fans React to Latest Statement About Cancellation

Today, San Diego Comic-Con released its latest statement about the possible cancelation of this year’s event due to the COVID-19 epidemic. “To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support through these trying times,” the SDCC Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday. “No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July. As we continue to monitor the situation with local authorities, we will post updates on our social channels! Until then, remember: ‘A hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.’ — Christopher Reeve”

Of course, a lot people have a lot of opinions about what the right things to do in this situation is. Those people aren’t afraid to share those opinions on the internet. Keep reading to see what people are saying about Comic-Con’s latest statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The San Diego Convention Center is currently set to be used as a homeless shelter during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The convention is the home of the annual Comic-Con, the biggest comics and pop culture convention in the United States. Despite the venue being converted for emergency use, the event’s organizers haven’t decided to cancel or delay this year’s event, which typically sees 135,000 people descend on downtown San Diego in July. “We applaud the actions of the city as they offer additional support to some of our community’s most vulnerable in these unprecedented times,” Comic-Con said in a statement. “And while we continue to explore WonderCon dates, we are diligently working on Comic-Con. Currently, our hope is that the event will occur July 23-26, 2020, as scheduled.”

A final decision about San Diego Comic-Con may not arrive until June.

Postpone it maybe?

Just don’t cancel SDCC. If anything just postpone it at a later date for ticket holders — PortCity_B (@PortCity_B) April 1, 2020

Save Lives

Cancel it to save lives — josh 58 days (@josh12h_) April 1, 2020

Rollover?

90% of us will understand if it has to be canceled. Just try to roll over our 2020 badges to 2021 please. — Lewis Moses (@Lewicifer) April 1, 2020

Let Us Pray

I just pray we don’t have to go through Returning Reg again and everything just rolls over to whatever date in the future if we can’t in July, first year I get Preview Night. Stay Safe and Thanks for the effort!!! — afkbee (Funkorican) 🇵🇷 (@afkbee) April 1, 2020

Please Don’t Cancel

Just whatever you do, please don’t cancel it. Postpone it, but don’t cancel it. After how 2020 has played out so far, please don’t make us go through registration again, 🙏🏽 — 𝙰𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚔𝚊 𝙰. (@AhmedA01) April 1, 2020

Ease Our Minds

I’d rather you cancel just to ease everyone’s minds. But give badge holders the option of a refund or rollover to next year. Not fair to those who got a badge, maybe even for the first time, and see that chance go *poof through no fault of their own. — Abel Pinedo (@knight101a) April 1, 2020

Do the Smart Thing

Do the smart thing and cencel this now before it becomes a bigger mess. Im sure most if not all studios wouldnt be showing up for it. — Chris Lincoln (@WeAreGroot1984) April 1, 2020

There’s the Proof

The amount of people in the comments saying don’t cancel “because this is the first year I got tickets” is proof why you must cancel. People care more about attending then they do about their health or that of others. Someone will try and “tough” it out and even if they are sick. — Josh Bedingfield (@kajoshb2k) April 1, 2020

Hate to Say it

I honestly think it should be canceled now. I hate to say that. But it’s true. There’s too much happening right now Though I know it would be a great escape, I just think it would be for the best. I know you won’t do anything to put your hand in harms way. — Tammy Schalkham (@tammygus) April 1, 2020

Just Not Happening