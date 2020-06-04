San Diego Comic-Con Encouraging Volunteers to Donate Time at Other Charities During 2020 Dates

✖

In an unprecedented move for the convention, San Diego Comic-Con will not go forward this year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the convention has been cancelled for the first time in its 50 year history, with plans already confirmed for it to restart in the summer of 2021. Though the event isn't happening and fans won't be able to attend, the convention is hoping that those who were previously planning to volunteer their time will pay it forward and allocate that efforts to another cause in the days between now and when San Diego Comic-Con would have taken place.

According to the SDCC Unofficial Blog, an email was sent out to volunteers asking them "to volunteer at a non-profit organization their area between now and July 26" while also using the hashtag #SDCCVOLUNTEERCHALLENGE online. As of this writing there was only one instance of the hashtag having being used on Twitter and one instance on Instagram. Luckily there's still plenty of time between now and July 26.

Though the convention itself isn't happening, an online component is set to to take place in some capacity. Further details on the event have not yet been announced, but the organization previously said their hope is for the digital event to "convey some of the excitement of Comic-Con."

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization said when the cancellation was confirmed. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

While Comic-Con International plans to be business as usual in 2021 with both San Diego Comic-Con and WonderCon, Glazner can't rule out the future possibilities of having an online segment involved with every event they hold. "I imagine there will be an online component to all our shows from now on," he said previously. "It's interesting that the Comic-Con Museum, which is slated to open to the public in 2021, had always envisioned a virtual component. They've had to move things along a little faster than originally planned, but I think there could be a permanent online element moving forward."

(Cover photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

