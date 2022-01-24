Seabiscuit Horse Actor Dies At 24

Popcorn Deelites, the horse who depicted legendary race horse Seabiscuit in the film of the same name, has died. He was 24. The horse reportedly died as a result of complications from colic. His passing was announced by Old Friends Farm via their social media accounts. The 24-year-old gelding, who had a moderate racing career aside from his Hollywood success, had been retired at Old Friends, a thoroughbred retirement farm in Georgetown, KY., since 2005. According to a statement from the farm, he had been pensioned there alongside his sire, Afternoon Deelites.

“Pops” appeared in numerous scenes throughout the film, including the race against Triple Crown winner War Admiral. He returned to racing following filming for owner David Hoffman and conditioner Pricilla Leon, who were both instrumental in retiring Popcorn to Old Friends when his career came to an end.

“Pop’s Hollywood history made him an enormous fan favorite, of course,” said Michael Blowen, the founder and president of Old Friends Farm, in a statement. “But what really won people over was his warm personality and friendly demeanor. Fans adored him and he adored the fans.”



You can see their announcement below.

We are deeply saddened to report that Seabiscuit movie star POPCORN DEELITES (24) died this morning. A 17-year OF resident, his paddock-mate for all of those years, Special Ring, is devastated, as are we. Pops will always be a shining star in our hearts. Photos @battles_laura pic.twitter.com/sqkdOstCTs — Old Friends (@Oldfriendsfarm) January 20, 2022

In his racing days, Popcorn Deelites started 58 times, and had 11 wins, with career earnings of $56,880.

Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, who portrayed legendary rider George Woolf in Seabiscuit, made a statement of his own in memory of the horse.

“Popcorn Deelites was a star in Seabiscuit,” said Stevens, who is now a racing analyst for Fox Sports. “He was my go-to guy in all the big scenes. He not only won real races multiple times, but he won the famous match race playing Seabiscuit. He was kind, fast, and a great friend that lived out his life at Old Friends in the paddock next to my other buddy, Silver Charm,” Stevens added, referring to the horse he piloted to a win in the 1997 Kentucky Derby, who is also an Old Friends retiree. “RIP, Popcorn.”