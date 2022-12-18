Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital Following On-Set Medical Emergency

Yesterday, it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne had been hospitalized following a medical emergency in Santa Paula, California. It was reported that the longtime TV personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne was filming the Travel Channel's Night of Terror when the incident occurred on Friday evening. Today, TMZ is reporting that Osbourne has been released from the hospital. According to the outlet, the 70-year-old is currently recovering at home. They spoke with her son, Jack Osbourne, who said the doctors gave her the "all-clear" on an undisclosed condition and that his mom would talk more about what happened after she's fully recovered.

The original report said Osbourne was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn which was previously featured on the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventurers. This led to some initial confusion about the incident. Yesterday, Jack Osbourne took to Instagram to clear up the details. "Ok here is what I'll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha. Not that we have made that clear... She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Than you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum – I'm going to leave it to her to share about when she is ready." You can view a screenshot of the post below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Currently, it is unclear if Osbourne was on camera at the time of the incident. This is not the only recent health scare for Osbourne. She previously tested positive for COVID-19 in May and was briefly hospitalized for COVID in December 2020. She's also previously undergone a double mastectomy due to a predisposed risk for breast cancer in 2012 and also underwent surgery for colon cancer in 2002, which was documented on The Osbournes. She has also been caring for her husband who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

Are The Osbournes Leaving the United States?

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Osbournes were leaving California after 20 years and returning to the United Kingdom, where they own a mansion in Buckinghamshire. In a statement to the British tabloid The Mirror, Osbourne blamed high taxes in California on his decision in addition to his recent health issues. "We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad, but the tax is getting too much," Osbourne previously said. "I am sad because I really really like staying and living there... If they do the taxes better then I may come back. I do not know." Currently, the family is still residing in California, but some reports are saying they still intend to return home.

We wish Sharon Osbourne a speedy recovery!