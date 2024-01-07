Smashing Pumpkins Announce Auditions for New Guitarist

Smashing Pumpkins is looking for a new guitarist. On Friday, the band announced that they are looking to add a third guitarist to the group. Smashing Pumpkins made the announcement in a post on social media, which noted that the application process is "open to anyone who might be interested". Those interested in applying need to submit a resume and "related materials" to the email address shared in the post.

"The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist," the post reads (via Deadline). "The application process is open to anyone who might be interested."

The announcement that Smashing Pumpkins is looking for a new guitarist comes soon after guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced that he was leaving the group back in October. Schroeder joined Smashing Pumpkins in 2007. His departure leaves founding vocalist and guitarist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain. Smashing Pumpkins has a number of shows scheduled starting in June of this year.

"The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify," Schroeder wrote/ "Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I've decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening."

Schroeder departed Smashing Pumpkins on good terms with the band writing at the time, "Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for the friend he is, and for being there for SP in the good times and the tough times, too."

This is just the latest lineup change for Smashing Pumpkins. The band was founded in 1989 by Corgan and Iha along with Chamberlain and bassist D'arcy Wretzky. Over the years, they have had various members cycle in and out of the group, including Melissa Auf der Maur, Mike Byrne, and Nicole Florentino. The group broke up in 2000, with Corgan reforming the group in 2005 without Iha and Chamberlain. Both Iha and Chamberlain rejoined Smashing Pumpkins in 2018.

What do you think about Smashing Pumpkins seeking a new guitarist? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!