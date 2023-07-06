Snickers Adds Butterscotch Bar to Lineup

The Snickers family is growing with its latest flavor. Thursday, the parent company behind the sweet treat unveiled Snickers Butterscotch Scoop, a flavor intended to be an "epically more satisfying take on your grandma's all-time favorite flavor." For the most part, the company's latest flavor is similar to regular Snickers bars. Here, however, the company is using butterscotch-flavored nougat in place of its typical fluffy filling. Like other Snickers, the Butterscotch Scoop nougat is also topped with caramel and peanuts before being dipped into milk chocolate.

"At Mars, we are always looking for new ways to excite long-time SNICKERS fans, especially through innovative new flavors," Mars Wrigley senior marketer Martin Terwilliger says of the product. "With SNICKERS Butterscotch Scoop, we're offering a new format to enjoy a classic flavor, ushering in the summer season to help fans create moments of everyday happiness."

Immediately, Snickers Butterscotch Scoop will only be available at Walmart stores. At launch, it will be available in two sizes: 1.41-ounce single-bar sizes and a 6.43-ounce stand-up bag filled with fun-size bars.

This isn't the first new Snickers flavor Mars has announced this year. In February, the candy maker revealed its beloved Rockin' Nut Road flavor was also returning to stores.

"At Mars, we are consumer obsessed. Fans have shared their love for SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road and called for the return of this delicious, one-of-a-kind flavor," Terwilliger said at the time. "There's nothing like being able to excite our fans with the return of a product so many of them have requested. We are delighted to create moments of everyday happiness by bringing back SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road, a deeply satisfying treat, with the taste and texture only SNICKERS can provide."

Snickers Butterscotch Scoop is expected to be available only during the summer at Walmart.