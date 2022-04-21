Snickers Responds to NSFW Rumor They Removed the "Vein"

✖

The vein is here to stay. After a photo (with a NSFW caption, nonetheless) of a Snickers bar went mega-viral earlier this week over its smoothed surface, the candy-maker has finally responded. As it turns out, the smoothed bar was simply an anomaly and the bumpy exterior is to remain on all Snickers bars moving forward.

"Who took the dick vein out out of Snickers," @BarefootTasha_ tweeted earlier in the week. The company was quick to respond with their own picture of the candy bar adding, "Good news, contrary to what's trending on Twitter...THE VEINS REMAIN!"

Good news, contrary to what's trending on Twitter... THE VEINS REMAIN! pic.twitter.com/pzfkoYqvyD — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) April 19, 2022

Luckily for fans of the salty treat, Snopes was quick to debunk the rumors even before the Snickers brand fired off a viral tweet of its own.

"Mars has not removed a 'dick vein' from candy bars after being pressured by a 'woke mob.' In fact, we find no calls for this 'vein' to be removed," the rumor-debunking website wrote in its official report. "In the wake of these changes, many people made jokes about other candies that needed be desexualized, such as the Snickers bar and its "dick vein," which social media users have been poking fun of since at least 2009."

WHO TOOK THE DICK VEIN OUT OF SNICKERS!! pic.twitter.com/17Knbk9aXN — Tasha Mack 🥂 (@BarefootTasha_) April 20, 2022

While Snickers' tweet has 225,000-plus likes as of this writing, the original tweet has well over 450,000. There you have it, folks — Snickers are to remain in their current form for the foreseeable future.

Cover photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images