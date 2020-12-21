John Krasinski's Some Good News Returns With Dwayne Johnson as Dwanta Claus

✖

It's a Christmas miracle! John Krasinki has got the band back together for at least one more episode of Some Good News, an effort he started at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. Though the news channel has morphed into a social media brand over the course of the year, Krasinski decided to bring along a major guest for his holiday special — Dwayne "The Rock" John.

Together, the duo spreads some heartwarming holiday cheer with unsuspecting before they revealed FedEx has opted to donate $5 million to Toys for Tots for the upcoming holiday season. The episode even features George Clooney in the recurring "weatherman" bit, a role that other Hollywood A-listers have also played throughout the year. You can find the full episode below.

Krasinski first launched to YouTube channel in March and ran a weekly show for two months before he and his team sold the outfit to ViacomCBS.

"I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me, and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you," Krasinski said in an Instagram post earlier this week after posting the seemingly final episode. "Because the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be. But I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine."

Days after Krasinski's heartfelt announcement, it was revealed he sold the channel. "Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people!" The Office star said in a statement. "From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS."

Other than apparent holiday episodes, the Some Good News social media channels remained active throughout the year, featuring bits and pieces of good news throughout the summer and fall months.