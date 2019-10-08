This Viral SpongeBob Chocolates Cosplay Has Already Won Halloween

UPDATE: The cosplayers in the video are Deniz Karademir and Michael Durso. They can be followed on Instagram at @denizcakes and @the_dur7. The story as it originally appeared is below.

Halloween is still three weeks away, but we’re pretty sure one cosplaying duo has already been crowned champion of the holiday. Over the weekend at New York Comic Con, one pair showed up as Mary Walker and Mary’s mother, the iconic duo from the episode of SpongeBob Squarepants titled “Chocolate with Nuts,” a bit where SpongeBob and Patrick traverse Bikini Bottom trying to sell their chocolates to anyone who’ll bite. The cosplay was shared on NYCC’s official TikTok page and has since been reshared on Twitter, with one post reaching over 150,000 likes and at least 50,000 retweets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the episode, SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) arrive at the house of the two women, who are both some of the town’s oldest residents. What ensues is a hilarious conversation where Mary’s mother can’t understand what they’re selling at first, before diving into an explanation on how she hates chocolate. “Chocolate with Nuts” first aired June 1, 2002 in SpongeBob’s third season. Mary Walker is voiced by Susan Boyajian while her mother is voiced by Kenny.

A live-action SpongeBob movie — The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge — is set to hit theaters May 22, 2020. According Paramount Animation boss Mireilla Soira, the film is set to serve as an origin for SpongeBob as fans see how he first arrives in Bikini Bottom.

“For the first time ever, we’re going to get to the origin of how little SpongeBob met the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang at summer camp,” Soria said. “The film’s opening will take place at Camp Coral when all of our favorite characters meet for the first time.”

Many of the show’s original voice actors are expected to reprise their roles in the film, including Kenny, Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Jill Talley (Karen Plankton), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Mary Jo Catleet (Mrs. Puff), and Lori Alan (Pearl Krabs). Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, and Snoop Dogg are also set to appear in the movie.

SpongeBob Squarepants is currently airing its 12th season and has been renewed for at least one more season, presumably set to debut next year.

What’s your favorite episode of SpongeBob? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!