Star Wars: Watch Baby Yoda Arrive With SpaceX Crew Dragon at Space Station

Baby Yoda has arrived at the International Space Station. On Sunday, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule ship Resilience launched into space carrying a crew to the International Space Station. It didn't take long for Star Wars fans to notice a stowaway aboard the ship. One of the astronauts brought along a Baby Yoda doll made in the image of the Child from The Mandalorian. Resilience has now docked with the International Space Station and its crew, as well as Baby Yoda, has come aboard. You can see the crew and Baby Yoda in their first moments aboard the space station in the video above from Reuters.

“SpaceX, this is Resilience. Excellent job. Right down the center,” Crew Dragon commander Mike Hopkins said from the spacecraft after docking was complete. “SpaceX and NASA, congratulations, this is a new era of operational flights to the International Space Station from the Florida coast.”

After boarding, Hopkins continued, “The last 27 hours have gone really smooth actually. We are looking forward to the next six months, and can’t wait to get started.”

NASA televised the SpaceX launch, which faced a delay due to weather, switching the event from a Saturday launch to a Sunday launch. This mission is the latest collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, part of a partnership that may be worth up to $3.1 billion for SpaceX.

The crew expects to remain on the International Space Station for up to six months. They'll perform routine maintenance on the station and conduct a variety of experiments. A report suggests there could be issues regarding the station's sleeping arrangements as all of the bunks aboard the station are occupied by crew members already aboard. The SpaceX astronauts indicated that they'd sleep on the shuttle while the ship remains docked at the station.

Meanwhile, Baby Yoda's journey continues in The Mandalorian on Disney+ as he travels with Din Djarin. The most recent episode of the series saw them cross paths with another group of Mandalorians led by Bo-Katan Kryze. Bo-Katan provided them with information that should lead them to Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi. Whether Mando and the Child make it to Ahsoka in one piece, and what happens next, remains to be seen.

What do you think of Baby Yoda going into space and going aboard the International Space Station? Let us know in the comments. The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.