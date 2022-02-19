Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Reveals When The Disney Hotel is Set in Franchise Canon

Disney Parks just revealed when their Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel story takes place in the series’ timeline. It’s more recent in the timeline than you might think. Apparently, the Halcyon is designed to be a remastered version of the first Starcruiser to visit Baatu, the site of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in the parks. That means, things take place roughly around the end of The Last Jedi and before The Rise of Skywalker for those playing at home. Of course, years of planning take place before the opening of these attractions. Matt Martin from Lucasfilm’s Franchise Content and Strategy division broke things down in a brand new video from Disney Parks. Every hotel stay mirrors that first journey. Obviously, the team at Lucasfilm is very proud of their work on this attraction and can’t wait for more people to see it. Check out the video down below.

On Twitter, Disney Parks wrote, “Join Imagineer Travis Finstein & Matt Martin from Lucasfilm Franchise Content & Strategy as they share more about the Halcyon starcruiser, the setting for your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure”

Walt Disney World has a description of the new expansive experience, “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.”

“Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together,” they continue. “As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”

