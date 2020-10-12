New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Resort Construction Photos Revealed

✖

Star Wars fans will soon be able to get a new, immersive experience while visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort creates the feeling of being on a ship in the Star Wars galaxy. User @bioreconstruct on Twitter got some new aerial shots of the hotel as construction continues. As you can see in those photos, the hotel looks like it has a ship's head on one end. As previously noted, the hotel is small compared to other Disney resorts. That's because the resort's focus is on immersion and storytelling. Disney will be looking to get more money from fewer customers eager to experience their personalized Star Wars story.

Disney revealed the first details about the Galactic Starcruiser resort at D23 Expo in 2019. Bob Chapek, former Walt Disney Parks chairman who is now Disney's CEO, revealed the resort during the Disney Parks presentation. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will offer a two-night itinerary where guests arrive and depart together, similar to the Disney Cruise Line. Attendees will experience their own Star Wars story during their stay within the Starcruiser resort.

Aerial overview of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser (hotel). Cabins are in the section at left. Decks of the ship are in the show building at center. Guests will check in and be transported up the the ship for 2 days of adventure inside the Star Wars timeline. pic.twitter.com/4Ipc1s7OgD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) October 11, 2020

The resort takes the form of a ship called the Halcyon, which is known for taking trips to exotic locales. Guests will stay in well-furnished ship cabins, enjoy dining aboard the ship, visit the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, and more. All throughout, guests can participate in onboard activities and interact with characters, crew, and other passengers to become a part of the broader Star Wars story.

Aerial look at the Porte Cochère of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser (hotel). One of the recent changes is the walkway at arrow. None of the show building will be visible to guests. An instant forest and the high walls will be in the sightline. pic.twitter.com/acRhxVvJts — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) October 11, 2020

Arrow in this aerial of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser (hotel) at an interesting Cast Member walkway. There will be an instant forest in this area. pic.twitter.com/DGAkYvIf7Q — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) October 11, 2020

Aerial overview of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser (hotel). Guests will see very little of this exterior. Most of the raw dirt remaining will be planted with instant forest. Berms seem to be rising at the right side of the site. pic.twitter.com/SXGIMwKu2d — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) October 11, 2020

Here's the rundown of the experience as provided by Disney Parks:

The adventure begins when you arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal at Walt Disney World and check in for your two-night experience.

You will be invited to enter a Launch Pod for transport into space. Through windows above, you’ll see yourself leave the real world behind as you jump to hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon.

When the Launch Pod docks with the Halcyon and the airlock opens, you will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin your journey through a galaxy far, far away.

A visit aboard the Halcyon becomes a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, familiar Star Wars characters, and an excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The all-immersive experience also features entertaining activities, such as: Wielding a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote, where you may discover your own connection with the Force. Visiting the starcruiser’s Bridge to learn about ship systems and how to operate them, including navigation and defense – skills that may come in handy during a journey through this adventure-filled galaxy.



Disney Parks also says the view from the ship resort's windows will change as guests travel through the galaxy. Halcyon also has hidden rooms where guests can hide secrets or hold meetings. Disney promises that the choices you make during your stay will affect how the story plays out.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens in 2021.