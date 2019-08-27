Subway to Introduce Pit-Smoked Brisket Sandwiches

Subway might be having Ciabatta fever right but soon, the chain sandwich shop is getting into the world of smoked meats. You hear that, Arby’s? Per The Fast Food Post, Subway is all set to launch a Pit-Smoked Brisker Sandwich in both 6-inch and footlong options. Some marketing material obtained by the Post says the sandwich meat is “naturally slow-smoked for at least 13 hours…because nothing compares to the authentic, smoky flavor you get from the pit.”

For the 6-inch variety (3oz. of Brisket and Smoked Cheddar Cheese) prices are $5.99 while the footlong (6oz. of Brisket and double the Cheddar) will run $8.99. As with most offerings, price and availability may vary by location.

Outside of the Pit-Smoke Brisket offering, Subway is also launching a Slider menu — again, see Arby’s? — with four different types to begin: Little Cheesesteak, Italian Spice, Little Turkey, and Ham & Jack. The Slider details are below:

Little Cheesesteak : Steak, American Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, and Chipotle Southwest sauce

: Steak, American Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, and Chipotle Southwest sauce Italian Spice : Pepperoni, Salami, American Cheese, and House Vinaigrette

: Pepperoni, Salami, American Cheese, and House Vinaigrette Little Turkey : Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach, and Mayo

: Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach, and Mayo Ham & Jack: Black Forest Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese

The sliders come with a suggested retail price of $1.79. As with most of these offerings, both the Brisket and Sliders are being promoted as a limited-time offering though there isn’t a deadline of when they’ll be pulled from menus.

