Super Bowl 2020: Planters Baby Nut Commercial is Inspiring Some NSFW Reactions

Super Bowl 2020 had viewers anticipating one big outcome – and it wasn’t which team would win. After Planters aired a new Super Bowl commercial featuring the death of its iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, the world has been waiting to see how the company would bring Mr. Peanut back. Now we have that answer, it is “Baby Nut.” Hot on the heels of Baby Yoda, Baby Nut arrives to rake in marketing impressions (and possible peanut sales) on the power of cuteness. However, Planters’ marketing team may not have thought through this particular mascot’s design enough…

As you will see below, the name “Baby Nut” is inspiring some reactions that suggest some deeply NSFW ideas and innuendo – and it’s a situation that’s only likely to get worse, as Baby Nut’s fame spreads…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Know Not What You’ve Done

Whoever thought of the phrase #BabyNut should reconsider accepting their marketing degree. I feel dirty reading it. But dirtier writing it. pic.twitter.com/LfzPMdKMnu — Nick Landis (@Lanipator) February 3, 2020

These marketing people working with Planters have no idea the levels of depravity they’ve unleashed. But the Internet will show them.

You Know What’s Coming Internet

Just waiting for these #babynut memes cause I know the internet will be on some fuckery pic.twitter.com/51Id2MMSWt — Lavelle (@unonueve87) February 3, 2020

Best not kid ourselves on this one (pun). Both eyes open: you know what this is going to be.

DO. NOT. SEARCH.

oh no I searched #BabyNut and now I’m in prison — Pitch (@pitchjokes) February 3, 2020

Please, everyone, you MUST BE CAREFUL going around the Internet searching “Baby Nut”!

Alphabet Boys Is Watching!

Seriously: WATCH YOUR SEARCHES ON THIS ONE!!!

OH NOOOOOOO!!!!

It was meant to be sweet in the context of the ad, but thanks to the Internet, Kool-Aid is already taking the dirty reactions down into the gutter…

Who the Hell is Responsible For This?

That one marketing intern at Planters pitching a way to revitalize peanut sales @MrPeanut #babynut pic.twitter.com/u9CSeLvaOa — Matt Sharkey (@sharkey_matt) February 3, 2020

That Makes Sense.

How You Eat It

…I mean, is this really what we’re supposed to say when we want to crack a peanut shell open now? REALLY?

Leave LeBron Out of This

When you just give her a #babynut pic.twitter.com/fHAkzFHgfY — It be like that sometimes (@davids_high) February 3, 2020

See Above. Come on now, people.

Death to Baby Nut

A mascot is barely born into this world and already he’s getting death threats. What times we live in.

…Aaaaand It’s Officially Getting Gross

That’s it. We’re out. Good luck with this, Planters…