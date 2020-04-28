Here’s How to Get Free Taco Bell Today

The big fast food chains have all been trying to do something noble and charitable to help consumers during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Taco Bell has been leading that charge in a big way, giving away free food items in a multi-week promotion. This week, Taco Bell's free taco Tuesday (April 28th) item is one Doritos Locos Taco! The Doritos Locos Taco is available free at any Taco Bell drive-thru - and consumers get to choose whether they want the new Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco, or the classic Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. That's free food with options, which is a rarity we can all appreciate!

As stated, Taco Bell has been enacting an entire charitable campaign of free food giveaways, during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The fast food restaurant gave away Doritos Locos Tacos as far back as March, and brought the promotion back in April, when much of America began to go on lockdown. In an official statement from the company, CEO of Taco Bell Corp Mark King said the following:

"Now more than ever, we hope that Taco Bell is a place of joy for fans everywhere. We were thrilled by the positivity brought by our first Doritos® Locos Tacos program and are excited to be a source of craveable comfort again this Tuesday. One of the things that encouraged us most to continue the promotion is that we heard enthusiastic feedback from team members across the nation who were excited to play a part and join us in feeding their communities.”

Taco Bell has committed to donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, in effort to help that critical organization during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Here's the fine print about getting your free taco:

"*Check local store for availability and hours of operation. Not available with a delivery order. Not valid with any other offer. No substitutions. No cash value. Void where prohibited."

As stated, several of the big fast food chains have run free giveaways and/or charity drives to help during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Wendy's has given away free chicken nuggets; Burger King gave away free Whoppers to students still pursuing independent study during school closures.

