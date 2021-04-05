Taco Bell Is Reviving the Beefy Potatorito

✖

Not even a year after Taco Bell removed all potato items from its menu, the starchy goodness is coming back in a big way. Earlier this year, the company announced the return of various potato products throughout the year; now, the taco joint has announced one of its biggest potato-based items coming back on a limited-time basis. Beginning April 15, the Beefy Potato-rito will be available for an undetermined amount of time.

Though that's still a week and some change away, Taco Bell is attempting to drive more traffic towards its rewards program. Though the Beefy Potato-rito — a burrito with the chain's iconic taco meat mixed with fried potatoes — won't be added to the menu until later this month, members that belong to the Taco Bell Rewards Beta can order the item beginning today.

A release distributed by the chain makes sure to point out the Beefy Potato-rito is only going to return for a limited time. Other potato-based items like the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiest Potatoes, are more permanent additions to the menu.

Potatoes were initially removed at the height of the pandemic due to the chain's decision to scale back its menu and promote efficiency. After a massive fan campaign, the company opted to bring the vegetarian item back.

"Last year we had to shift entirely to drive-thru, which created longer lines for our customers and way more demand for our team members," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in the video announcing the return of potatoes. "So in order to create a better experience for both you and our teams, we had to simplify our menu, and unfortunately, removing potatoes was part of that. But it's a new year with new possibilities. And you know what? We're bringing them back! As of March 11th, potatoes are officially back at Taco Bell. Give us a minute to get them back to most restaurants, but know that we're working hard to make things right."

"The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year," added Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love."