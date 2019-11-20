Taco Bell Enters the Chicken Wars With New Crispy Tortilla Chicken

When it comes to fast food trends, 2019 has most definitively been the year of chicken. Earlier this year, chicken became a hot button issue when Popeyes launched their chicken sandwich, kicking off the epic so-called Chicken Sandwich Wars. That resulted in a decidedly wild cultural moment when the restaurant chain sold out of the fabled sandwiches, but we seem to be on the good side of things now that those have returned. Now, though, Taco Bell is looking to shake up the chicken game with a twist with the introduction of their new Crispy Tortilla Chicken.

According to Taco Bell, the new Crispy Tortilla Chicken takes their new, premium all-white meat chicken prepared in a bold jalapeno buttermilk marinade and rolls it in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. The result is a unique offering for the restaurant. The strips will also be served with Taco Bell’s new signature dipping sauce for even more flavor punch. In addition to the chicken strips being offered with the dipping sauce, the Crispy Tortilla Chicken will also be served inside a taco — call it a fiesta twist on the chicken sandwich, if you will.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re excited about this new chicken offering, here’s some important details to keep in mind. The Mexican fast-casual chain is currently testing the new Crispy Tortilla Chicken in Houston, Texas and Dayton, Ohio but is expected to roll out everywhere in 2020. For those in the Houston and Dayton markets interested in trying this latest chicken innovation for themselves, it will cost $1.99 for a taco, $2.99 for two pieces of chicken, $3.99 for three pieces of chicken, and will also be available in $5 and $7 boxes.

The introduction of the new Crispy Tortilla Chicken — even if currently only in limited markets — is just the latest interesting offering from Taco Bell. Earlier this year, the chain shook up their menu a bit, removing nine different items including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and Beefy Mini Quesadilla to make room for some new offerings, including the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa. Taco Bell also tested a giant box of nachos this year at locations in Birmingham, Alabama as well as put together a new meatless menu offering the meatless burrito the chain has offered for half a century joined by the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Quesarito, Bean Burrito, and 7-Layer Burrito.

What do you think about Taco Bell’s new Crispy Tortilla Chicken? Will you be checking it out, either now in the test locations or when it hits wide release? Let us know your thoughts about all things Taco Bell and fast food in the comments below.