Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos Launching Nationwide on Thursday

For fans of Taco Bell‘s Doritos Locos Tacos who have been hoping for something spicier, your wishes have been granted. On Thursday, April 16, Taco Bell is releasing Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos. The arrival of the spicy partner to Taco Bell’s existing Doritos Locos Taco was hinted at earlier this month when the folks over at Chew Boom discovered that a few locations had already begun selling the fan-coveted treat. Now, things are going nationwide.

The official arrival of Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos delivers on something Taco Bell fans have been clamoring for since Flamin’ Hot Doritos were originally introduced last year and also continues Taco Bell’s much loved “tradition” of taking the Doritos tortilla chip and turning it into a delicious taco shell. The Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco line has previously included a Cool Ranch and Fiery option (both were pulled from the menu last year, much to fan dismay) and currently includes the original Nacho Cheese option.

So what do you need to know about the Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos? The flavor sensation will be available nationwide starting on Thursday, April 16 and will be available both via Taco Bell drive-thru and via delivery options. The tacos are available on their own for a suggested price of $1.95 or as part of the $2 Flamin’ Hot Duo which includes one Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink.

You can also order the Variety Taco Party Pack which can include six of the Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos and six Crunchy Tacos, a combination which gets you free delivery as it makes the order more than the $12 minimum for free delivery. Additional Taco Bell Party Packs, which can include soft or crunchy tacos and burritos, are also available for everyone at home just in case not everyone is feeling spicy.

It’s also probably a good idea to give your local Taco Bell a call before heading out to get your Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos if drive-thru is your preferred option. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while the spicy treat will be rolled out at all stores nationwide, local store hours may vary given social distancing measures and stay at home guidelines.

Are you excited about the official arrival of the Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos? Let us know in the comments below and once you’ve tried them, be sure to let us know your opinion as well!