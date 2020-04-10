Taco Bell Finally Has a Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco on the Way

The fast-food gods have answered our prayers and in a matter of days, Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos will apparently join the lineup at Taco Bell locations all across the country. Earlier in the week, the food investigators at Chew Boom noticed a few select locations are already selling the spicy-hot treat and according to a subsequent report (via Foodbeast), the item will soon be available nationwide. As you might expect, Taco Bell (and Doritos fans, for that matter) are pretty dang hyped.

A trademark brand for Frito-Lay, Flamin' Hot Doritos were officially introduced last year as a nod to the wildly popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos and, to an extent, Flamin' Hot Funyuns amongst other snack products. In the case of Taco Bell and Doritos, they've converted the spicy tortilla chip into a taco shell that will now join the Doritos Locos Tacos line at the fast-food joint, which has included Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, and Fiery options in previous times. The only kind currently available is the original Nacho Cheese option after the Cool Ranch and Fiery options were pulled from the menu last year.

ComicBook.com has reached out to Taco Bell for confirmation though a comment wasn't available at press time.

See what Taco Bell fans are saying about the new addition below: