Taco Bell's Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos Have Returned

Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos are on their way back to Taco Bell. Just a year and some change after the spicy tacos were first introduced at the fast-food joint, they're making a comeback in support of this year's NBA Finals. First introduced last April, the Flamin' Hot version of the Taco Bell staple found itself on the menu for the better part of summer as a limited-time item. Now, it looks to be at the restaurant for the better part of July.

"We're thrilled to reignite our partnership with the league and spice up the NBA Finals even more by giving fans the chance to score a free taco regardless of which jersey they're wearing," Taco Bell brand chief Nikki Lawson said in a press release announcing the return. "The power of Comebacks resonates more than ever, not only because we are turning the heat up in our kitchen to bring back the fan favorite Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, but consumers are now able to enjoy this year's NBA Finals even more whether they're at home, in the arena or elsewhere."

In addition to Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, Taco Bell is also revamping its "Steal A Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. During that promotion, any time the road team won in Game 3 of the finals, Taco Bell would gift free tacos across participating locations. Now, Taco Bell has turned that into the "NBA Comebacks" promotion in hopes of giving away more free tacos.

Beginning this year, if a team trailing at halftime comes back to win a game at any point in the NBA Finals, Taco Bell will gift one free Flamin' Hot taco to anyone that wants to visit a Taco Bell location. Exact redemption details will be revealed on a game-by-game basis.

"Through creating NBA Comebacks, Taco Bell is once again putting fans first and giving them even more reasons to tune in and follow the end of this historic season," NBA global partnership VP Lauren Sullivan added.