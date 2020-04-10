Taco Bell Finally Has a Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco on the Way

The fast-food gods have answered our prayers and in a matter of days, Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos will apparently join the lineup at Taco Bell locations all across the country. Earlier in the week, the food investigators at Chew Boom noticed a few select locations are already selling the spicy-hot treat and according to a subsequent report (via Foodbeast), the item will soon be available nationwide. As you might expect, Taco Bell (and Doritos fans, for that matter) are pretty dang hyped.

A trademark brand for Frito-Lay, Flamin’ Hot Doritos were officially introduced last year as a nod to the wildly popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and, to an extent, Flamin’ Hot Funyuns amongst other snack products. In the case of Taco Bell and Doritos, they’ve converted the spicy tortilla chip into a taco shell that will now join the Doritos Locos Tacos line at the fast-food joint, which has included Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, and Fiery options in previous times. The only kind currently available is the original Nacho Cheese option after the Cool Ranch and Fiery options were pulled from the menu last year.

ComicBook.com has reached out to Taco Bell for confirmation though a comment wasn’t available at press time.

See what Taco Bell fans are saying about the new addition below:

Greatest Ever

The GOAT. Though I’ve never understood why they ever made a spicy sweet chili Doritos Locos Taco — Trill Clinton🌹 (@tommyloukas) April 10, 2020

Going Loco

Taco Bell is coming out with a Flamin’ Hot Locos Taco and I might go LOCO if it’s true — Krysten (@KrystenWallace) April 10, 2020

Emoji Excited

Yo @tacobell where are the Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos?! 🤔🤤🙃



￼ — Aaron Wright™ (@adub31907) April 10, 2020

Need to Find

I need to find you Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FK3dBExCY9 — Rodrigo Perez (@Rodisathome) April 10, 2020

I Mean, Close Enough…

@tacobell bring back fiery doritos locos tacos now. — ★ ari ★ (@ArianaTolbert) April 10, 2020

Watch Your Profanity

Taco Bell is bringing back a flaming hot Doritos locos taco @tacobell fucking finally — YANS (@AyannaTheJeffff) April 10, 2020

Debate Settled

no that was the Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, it’s totally different. — Ted Berg (@OGTedBerg) April 10, 2020

Culinary Mountain Top