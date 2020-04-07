Taco Bell Is Giving Away Even More Free Tacos

Not even a week after Taco Bell aimed to hand out one million free tacos to those who wanted them, the fast-food joint is back at again. In postings across social media Monday, Taco Bell announced it’d give one Doritos Loco taco to anyone free of charge once more on April 7th, regardless if they order anything else. To adhere to guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the deal is only available in the drive-thru at participating locations and just like last week, there’s no catch. Simply show up in the drive-thru and you’ll get your taco.

In the fine print on the Taco Bell website, it notes the deal is available only during regular hours on Tuesday, April 7th. As some locations might be closed during this time, it’s encouraged you call ahead to make sure that your local store is both open and participating in the deal. And as always — practice social distancing and wash your hands!

Turns out, you all love free tacos. So TOMORROW, April 7th, we’re giving you a free Doritos® Locos Tacos again when you drive-thru. 🌮 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 6, 2020

“Now more than ever, we hope that Taco Bell is a place of joy for fans everywhere,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King says in a blog post. “We were thrilled by the positivity brought by our first Doritos® Locos Tacos program and are excited to be a source of craveable comfort again this Tuesday. One of the things that encouraged us most to continue the promotion is that we heard enthusiastic feedback from team members across the nation who were excited to play a part and join us in feeding their communities.”

In the same post, it’s revealed the company is also deploying Taco Bell Taco Trucks across the country to help serve the nurses, doctors, and first responders working around the clock during this time.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” King said in the initial free taco announcement last week. “I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.”

The No Kid Hungry donation initiative is available at participating stores now through May 20th.

What's your go-to Taco Bell meal?