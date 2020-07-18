Taco Bell: Here's How You Can Still Get a Quesarito

✖

It's true. In a matter of weeks, the Quesarito and nearly a dozen other Taco Bell fan-favorites will be removed from the menu of the iconic fast-food restaurant. Though other items like the 7-Layer Burrito and Beefy Fritos Burrito will be completely unavailable beginning August 13th, the Quesarito will still be available, it just won't be on the menu either in-restaurant or on the drive-thru board, nor will you be able to order it at the restaurant.

The Quesarito will still be available if you order ahead of time on either the Taco Bell website or the company's mobile app. That means you'll have to place your order before you head out to make sure you can get it. A minor inconvenience to ensure a fan-favorite product remains available to the masses.

In a statement provided to ComicBook.com, a Taco Bell spokesperson said the changes are part of a larger effort to increase the efficiency of the fast-food chain. "Taco Bell is simplifying its menu to streamline operations and make ordering faster, safer and easier than ever for customers and team members, especially while the pandemic has shifted priorities to the drive-thru and digital. These new changes will appear on menus nationwide, August 13th," the statement red.

The statement added, "These changes also allow Taco Bell’s Food Innovation Team to continue testing and developing the most craveable and innovative items. We’re confident many die-hard Taco Bell fans might not have even tasted their favorite menu item yet!"

The items being removed on August 13th included the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Quesarito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers, Chips & Dip, and the Mini Skillet Bowl.

In place of the removed items, Taco Bell is adding a Beefy Burrito to the chain's value menu on a permanent basis, an item which appears to be exactly like the Beefy Fritos Burrito, but without the classic Fritos corn chips. It's also bringing back the $5 Grande Nachos Box on a limited-time basis.

Cover photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.