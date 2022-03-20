Taco Bell Introduces New Cherry Sunrise and Wild Cherry Freezes

Spring is officially here and Taco Bell has the perfect treat to celebrate the change of seasons with. Taco Bell is introducing the new Cherry Sunrise Freeze and the new Wild Cherry Freeze. The two frozen slush beverages are available now at participating Taco Bell locations for a limited time.

The new Cherry Sunrise Freeze is a frozen slush that has a sweet, cherry-flavored Freeze with an added tropical swirl of pineapple orange flavor. The Wild Cherry Freeze is described as a sweet, cherry-flavored Freeze so if the pineapple orange of the Cherry Sunrise doesn’t appeal to you, they have you covered here. The Taco Bell menu also currently includes a Blue Raspberry Freeze and the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze.

The Cherry Sunrise Freeze may remind some Taco Bell fans of a Summer 2019 flavor offered by the restaurant chain, the Cherry Sunset Freeze. That flavor featured a pineapple-flavored slush with swirls of cherry flavor throughout, making the new flavor something of a reverse of that.

In other Taco Bell news, their beloved Nacho Fries are back for a limited time at restaurants nationwide as well. The menu item returned on Thursday, March 10th and is expected to stick around at least through April with some upcoming promotions through Taco Bell Rewards and through Grub Hub.

“We’ve explored tons of genres for Nacho Fries over the years, but this may be my favorite yet because it gave our most loyal fans a front row seat to co-create one of our biggest fan led campaigns ever,” Tracee Larocca, Head of Taco Bell Brand Creative, said previously. “With the bar set this high, who knows where we’ll take Nacho Fries next.”

Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for $1.49 or as part of a Nacho Fries Box for $5.49. That box also includes a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and medium drink in addition to the Nacho Fries. Those prices are subject to change based on location

Taco Bell’s new Cherry Sunrise Freeze and Wild Cherry Freeze are both available at participating locations for a limited time.