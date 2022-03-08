Taco Bell Revives Beloved Item

Nacho Fries are coming back. The beloved limited-time offering from Taco Bell will soon return for the year, bringing with it another massive ad campaign. Furthermore, users of the Taco Bell Rewards program will get special early access. Those who use the app will be able to get Nacho Fries Early Access today and tomorrow, March 9th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. local time. Nacho Fries will then officially return for everyone else nationwide on Thursday, March 10th.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell asked fans for ideas on its next advertising campaign, and a teaser for it has arrived. In a plot that’d make Groundhog Day jealous, “Vanessa” finds herself stuck in a time loop where she lives the same day over and over again.

“We’ve explored tons of genres for Nacho Fries over the years, but this may be my favorite yet because it gave our most loyal fans a front row seat to co-create one of our biggest fan led campaigns ever,” said Tracee Larocca, Head of Taco Bell Brand Creative. “With the bar set this high, who knows where we’ll take Nacho Fries next.”

It appears as if Nacho Fries will remain at Taco Bell locations nationwide at least through April, as the Bell is planning various promotions through then. The first promotion—other than early access—will take place between March 24th and March 26th. Then, Taco Bell Rewards users will get a free order of Nacho Fries if they order at least a dollar’s worth of food through the app.

The second promotion will then start Monday, March 27th and remain active through April 13th. That promotion will see free Nacho Fries given to anyone who orders Taco Bell through GrubHub. A minimum of a $15 purchase is required with the second promotion.

Outside of the aforementioned promotions, Naco Fries will be available a la carte for $1.49 or as part of a Nacho Fries Box for $5.49. That box also includes a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and medium drink in addition to the Nacho Fries. Those prices are subject to change based on location