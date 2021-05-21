Taco Bell Brings Back Naked Chicken Chalupa
Don't panic, but the Naked Chicken Chalupa is back. Months after Taco Bell removed the item from its menu amidst one of its biggest menu overhauls ever, the item is now back for a limited time. First introduced in 2017, the Naked Chicken Chalupa — a chalupa featuring breaded chicken instead of a traditional shell — quickly became a fan favorite.
"When you look at the industry, you see the same sandwich being introduced as new everywhere, but at Taco Bell, being a follower isn't our philosophy. We've listened to our fans and we're confident this is the perfect time to bring back this fan-favorite," Taco Bell innovation chief Liz said in a press release announcing the return. "The Naked Chicken Chalupa is just the beginning of Taco Bell's chicken offerings this year with more unexpected menu items being introduced at a later time."
The Naked Chicken Chalupa is just one part of the company's new focus on chicken-based items. Earlier this year, the chain announced it was officially testing a Chicken Sandwich Taco, a fun play on chicken sandwiches from KFC, Popeyes, or Chick-Fil-A.
Now, you're able to get the item either a la carte or part of a Crispy Chalupa Box for $5.99 at participating locations. As you might expect, fans of Taco Bell are applauding the move, and you can see what they're saying below.
Hot Girl Summer Who
prevnext
So Taco Bell has a fried chicken shelled chalupa now....hot girl summer who??— 🅱️aroline (@Carolineef14) May 21, 2021
Why Didn't Anyone Call Me?
prevnext
What the crap how come nobody called me!? lThe ‘Naked Chicken Chalupa’ is back @tacobell— Ijel Orr (@Mr_Trollguy99) May 21, 2021
Best Thing Ever
prevnext
Hey! The Naked Chicken Chalupa is the best thing to ever grace any fast food menu!— Yung Toast (@DankestTbone45) May 21, 2021
White Claws or Bust
prevnext
an evening of naked chicken chalupa and claws of the white variety pic.twitter.com/uaDXvVSHD2— troy (@boy____troy) May 21, 2021
Too Long
prevnext
Taco Bell brought back the Naked Chicken Chalupa and honestly? I've been waiting 84 years.— The Iri Coin King || JamesEros.ttv✨🦄 (@jameserosttv) May 21, 2021
So Happy
prevnext
I’m so happy to hear that the naked chicken chalupa is back— Dva main (@yung_nuggg) May 21, 2021
Hearts All Around
prev
The naked chicken chalupa from Taco Bell is back?!!!😩😍😍😍— jen (@wthjennifer_) May 21, 2021