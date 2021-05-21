Taco Bell Brings Back Naked Chicken Chalupa

Don't panic, but the Naked Chicken Chalupa is back. Months after Taco Bell removed the item from its menu amidst one of its biggest menu overhauls ever, the item is now back for a limited time. First introduced in 2017, the Naked Chicken Chalupa — a chalupa featuring breaded chicken instead of a traditional shell — quickly became a fan favorite.

"When you look at the industry, you see the same sandwich being introduced as new everywhere, but at Taco Bell, being a follower isn't our philosophy. We've listened to our fans and we're confident this is the perfect time to bring back this fan-favorite," Taco Bell innovation chief Liz said in a press release announcing the return. "The Naked Chicken Chalupa is just the beginning of Taco Bell's chicken offerings this year with more unexpected menu items being introduced at a later time."

The Naked Chicken Chalupa is just one part of the company's new focus on chicken-based items. Earlier this year, the chain announced it was officially testing a Chicken Sandwich Taco, a fun play on chicken sandwiches from KFC, Popeyes, or Chick-Fil-A.

Now, you're able to get the item either a la carte or part of a Crispy Chalupa Box for $5.99 at participating locations. As you might expect, fans of Taco Bell are applauding the move, and you can see what they're saying below.