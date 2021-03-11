Taco Bell Brings Back the Quesalupa

✖

The past several months have been challenging for Taco Bell fans with the restaurant's menu changes seeing the departure of a number of long-time fan-favorite items, such as the Mexican Pizza and the 7-Layer Burrito. Now, though, Taco Bell is bringing a favorite back. After a five-year hiatus, the Quesalupa is headed back to the menu and not just back, but better than ever with 50 percent more cheese inside its double-layered shell.

The Quesalupa debuted in 2016 and was an instant hit. The item combined the cheesy goodness of a quesadilla with the crispy chalupa shell to create the cheese-filled experience. The Quesalupa was one of the brand's biggest limited-time offers in Taco Bell history.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

"Behind the scenes in our Test Kitchen, my team is constantly hard at work ideating on how to enhance the food experience for our guests," Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a statement. "Our customers raved about the cheese-filled Chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience -- one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite."

The returning Quesalupa features the cheesy double-layer Quesalupa shell packed with a blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses, filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and a dollop of reduced-fat sour cream. The item can be made vegetarian by substituting the beef with black beans. The Quesalupa will relaunch on Thursday, March 11th at the price point of $2.99 for one. A combo meal will also be available, featuring a Quesalupa, two Crunchy Tacos, and a large drink for $6.99. It's important to note that the Quesalupa is returning only for a limited time so fans will want to enjoy them sooner rather than later.

Will you be checking out the returning favorite Quesalupa? What Taco Bell menu item would you like to see return? Let us know in the comments!