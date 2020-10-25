Taco Bell's Mexican Pizzas Are Officially Starting to Disappear

✖

The great Taco Bell exodus has begun. Announced earlier this year, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was set to become a casualty of one of the company's largest menu changes in recent memory. Though the removal was initially expected to begin in November, some Taco Bell locations have already begun running out of the required ingredients to make the fan-favorite menu item. As such, they're no longer able to produce the Mexican Pizza as it starts finding its way off menus around the country.

The latest tip comes in from Redditor u/HANKH3LL420, a Taco Bell worker who's also an active user of r/LivingMas, the one online community dedicated solely to fans of the restaurant. According to a Reddit post made Sunday afternoon, H3LL's location ran out of the ingredients and they were tasked with making the menu change on their own by posting a sign over the Mexican Pizza that reads, "SOLD OUT. Let us help you find a new fave." You can see the edited sign below or by clicking here.

In addition to the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell is also set to remove other popular items like the Quesarito, Beefy Fritos Burrito, and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. According to a company statement earlier this year, the menu change is a direct attempt to make all Taco Bell locations more efficient as they learn to navigate a post-COVID world.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” Taco Bell President Mike Grams said in a statement at the time. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”

