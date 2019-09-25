Taco Bell Releases Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips

Taco Bell loves to turn up the heat. Earlier this year Taco Bell launched their Steak Reaper Ranch Fries Supreme and the Steak Reaper Ranch Fries Burrito, two menu items featuring their Reaper Ranch sauce notable for its use of the Carolina Reaper, arguably one of the world’s hottest peppers based on the Scoville scale. In a word, it’s spicy. Now, Taco Bell is bringing that spice to store shelves with their new Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips.

The new Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips are the latest addition to the restaurant’s line of chips which already includes Classic, Mild, Fire, and Diablo. Brings the heat of the Reaper Ranch sauce to otherwise ordinary-looking tortilla chips, offering snackers first a blast of ranch before the heat of the pepper takes over. And when it comes to that heat? It’s hotter than Diablo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve seen our fans incorporate chips into entrees, sprinkled on salads and, of course, enjoyed as the best grab-and-go snack,” said Taco Bell’s Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, Jennifer Arnoldt in a statement. “No one expected us to come out with a flavor hotter than Diablo, and we’re excited to show our fans that we’re constantly innovating when it comes to giving them access to the Taco Bell flavors, they know and love in unique and unexpected new ways.”

The Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips will be sold in 3.5-ounce and 9.25-ounce bags and will be available at both regional and national retailers, including CVS, 7-Eleven, Walmart and more. Fans who want to try the extremely hot chips will want to do so relatively quickly, though. The Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips are a limited-edition offering. The core flavors in Taco Bell’s chip line — Classic, Mild, and Fire — continue to be available (they were introduced in 2018.)

Will you be giving Taco Bell’s Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips a try? How spicy do you like your tortilla chips? Let us know in the comments below.

Taco Bell Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips are available now nationwide while supplies last.