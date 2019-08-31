Taco Bell Removing Nine Menu Items Next Month Including Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco

In a matter of weeks, Taco Bell is undergoing a rather hefty menu overhaul, removing some of the chains staples for the past several years — probably so they can make room for a new chicken sandwich. No, but seriously…Taco Bell is taking nearly a dozen items off the list, including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, the first spinoff item from the crazy-popular Doritos Locos Taco.

The entire list of items being removed includes the Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chips & Salsa, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, Double Decker Taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito, and the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito. The last day to get these items will be September 12th, though some locations may have some items while supplies last.

With a mass exodus of some Taco Bell staples, the Yum! Brands-owned chain is reordering its combo menu as well. The menu, completely with the item’s respective menu number, can be found below.

3 Crunchy Tacos Supreme 3 Soft Tacos Supreme Burrito Supreme Steak Quesarito Nachos BellGrande 2 Chicken Chalupas Supreme Chicken Quesadilla Mexican Pizza Crunchwrap Supreme Cheesy Gordita Crunch Breakfast Crunchwrap Grande Scrambler Breakfast Quesadilla

“Look, we get it,” the chain said in a blog post announcing the changes. “We all have our go-to order and change can be hard. But sometimes it’s good to get outside of your comfort zone and spice things up a bit. So the next time you go to Taco Bell®, we hope it’s easier for you to find something new. If not, just close your eyes and say, ‘give me whatever a Combo #5 is now.’”

