Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Choco Taco at Select Locations

The Choco Taco is coming back, and you’re going to have to be really lucky to get it. To celebrate Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary, the beloved fast-food chain is partnering with Klondike—conveniently enough, a company celebrating its 100th anniversary—to release the iconic desert taco once again, but there’s a catch. The new batch of Choco Tacos is only going to be available at 20 Taco Bell locations as supplies last.

“We’re excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer,” Taco Bell’s chief innovator Liz Matthews said in a press release announcing the news. “To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

The Choco Tacos will be available as supplies last for $2.99 plus tax. They’re only available in-store and through the drive-through.

“For decades, we’ve been asking fans what they would do for a Klondike,” added Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream United States. “In the year of Klondike’s 100th anniversary, we’re kicking things up a notch by bringing our products to fans in new and unexpected places. We’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to help bring the Klondike Choco Taco to taco lovers that would do just about anything for this sweet treat.”

The tacos will only be available at certain stores in Los Angeles and Milwaukee. Those exact stores can be found in the list below.

Southern California:

204 N. Gaffey, San Pedro, CA 90731

1031 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

5125 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

22235 S Main St, Carson, CA 90745

921 West Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90502

2054 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717

640 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740

1408 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90047

228 E. Seventh St., Long Beach, CA 90813

9919 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90003

Milwaukee: