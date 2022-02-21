IRL

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Choco Taco at Select Locations

By

choco-taco-3.jpg

The Choco Taco is coming back, and you’re going to have to be really lucky to get it. To celebrate Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary, the beloved fast-food chain is partnering with Klondike—conveniently enough, a company celebrating its 100th anniversary—to release the iconic desert taco once again, but there’s a catch. The new batch of Choco Tacos is only going to be available at 20 Taco Bell locations as supplies last.

“We’re excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer,” Taco Bell’s chief innovator Liz Matthews said in a press release announcing the news. “To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Choco Tacos will be available as supplies last for $2.99 plus tax. They’re only available in-store and through the drive-through.

“For decades, we’ve been asking fans what they would do for a Klondike,” added Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream United States. “In the year of Klondike’s 100th anniversary, we’re kicking things up a notch by bringing our products to fans in new and unexpected places. We’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to help bring the Klondike Choco Taco to taco lovers that would do just about anything for this sweet treat.”

The tacos will only be available at certain stores in Los Angeles and Milwaukee. Those exact stores can be found in the list below.

Southern California: 

  • 204 N. Gaffey, San Pedro, CA 90731

  • 1031 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

  • 5125 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505 

  • 22235 S Main St, Carson, CA 90745

  • 921 West Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90502

  • 2054 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717

  • 640 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740 

  • 1408 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90047

  • 228 E. Seventh St., Long Beach, CA 90813

  • 9919 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90003

Milwaukee:

  • 2056 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105

  • 7020 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142

  • 4002 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

  • 8040 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143

  • 12120 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142

  • 230 West Layton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

  • 3334 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215

  • 920 Greenwald Court,Mukwonago, WI 53149

  • 8261 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154

  • 1750 Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Tagged:

Related Posts