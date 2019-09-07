Taco Bell Launching Cheddar Chalupa Next Week

In a matter of days, Taco Bell will be ripping off nine different items from their menu including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and Beefy Mini Quesadilla. As the old adage goes, life taketh and life giveth; in the case of Taco Bell, the fast-food chain has decided to roll out one of the most popular items from their test Taco Bell Hotel popup earlier this summer.

That’s right, beginning September 12th — next week already! — the company will begin their largest international rollout since 2017 with the introduction of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa. In case you’re apprehensive about changing the base Chalpua, thinking it’s fine just the way it is — the taco joint made the only change that’d make the dish better than it already was: they baked cheese right into the shell.

“At Taco Bell, we get excited by the ‘what if’s’ we can dream up and bring to life for our fans – and the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is an example of just that,” Taco Bell food innovation chief Liz Matthews said in a statement. “We know cheese makes everything better, and baking aged cheddar into the shell of an already iconic product is a game changer our fans will love.”

Featuring your choice from three proteins (beef, chicken, or steak), the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. In addition to its stateside introduction, the new item will also be available in Aruba, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, and Puerto Rico.

A la carte, the hot new item will be available starting at $2.49 or a part of a $5 Fill Up (with two crunchy tacos and a medium drink).

