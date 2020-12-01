The Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Has Split With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

✖

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki is reportedly breaking up with Alaina Meyer, his girlfriend of two years. People Magazine initially confirmed the news, saying that the pair have split but will continue to co-parent their son, Avery, who recently celebrated his first birthday. Meyer recently took to social media to celebrate her son's birthday, saying that "this has been the gnarliest of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows but... watching this little one come into himself is the best gift."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaina Marie Avery Meyer (@alainamariemeyer)

Galecki, who is 45, and Meyer, who is 23, first began dating in 2018, making things Instagram official in September of that year. Rumors that the pair had gotten married began to pop up in December of 2018, which the pair quickly denied. The pair announced they were expecting their first child in May of 2019, and Avery was born that following November.

"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," Galecki wrote on social media when announcing the pregnancy. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki)

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world,” Galecki wrote following Avery's birth. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

Galecki was previously romantically linked to his The Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco, as the pair previously dated from 2008 to 2010. In an interview with US Weekly back in March, Cuoco spoke about the birth of Avery, saying that Galecki always wanted to have a baby.

“[Johnny] sends me pictures constantly. He’s very proud,” Cuoco said at the time. “It’s really, really sweet.”

“He’s always wanted to have a baby so I think this was really exciting for him,” Cuoco continued.